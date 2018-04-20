× Over 300,000 meals donated during Pack the Pantries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a great day here at FOX59 during our annual Pack the Pantries telethon.

Hoosiers crushed our goal of raising 195,000 meals for hungry folks in central Indiana. In total, 306, 498 meals were donated!

We’d also like to thank our partners Financial Center, Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank once again for their support.

Check out two of the best highlights from the day below.

Brian Wilkes challenged viewers to donate $250. Someone came through and prompted this little ditty, Vegas style!

Our morning meteorologist, Jim O’Brien, also came up with a challenge of his own.

He said if someone donated $1,000, he would dye his hair blonde. A generous viewer called in and donated, and Jim went straight to the salon.

Apparently blonde meteorologists have more fun! What do you think of @JimOBrienWX's hair? He dyed it this morning after a FOX59 viewer donated $1,000 to #PackThePantries! You can still donate to help us meet our goal. Just call 317-493-2300 by 7 p.m. https://t.co/VlinCxbYIP pic.twitter.com/zQGacbzTHG — FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 20, 2018

Thank you again to everyone who donated.