× Pacers put pressure on Cavs, LeBron with 92-90 game 3 win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have LeBron scratching his hairline in disbelief after beating the Cavs in game 3, 92-90.

Bojan Bogdanovic stepped up with the game of his life, draining 7 of 9 from downtown and limiting James to just 28. In game 2, LeBron had 46 of Cleveland’s 100 total points.

He ended up with 30 points to lead Indiana.

Anyone who watched this team all year knew despite being down 17 at the half, they would climb back into it.

That’s exactly what they did. By the end of the third, the lead was cut to 6. Out of all his great shots, the best was Bojan’s 30 footer with 2:54 remaining to push the Pacer lead to 5.

A late Kevin Love corner three made things interesting, but JR Smith’s would-be game winner was off the mark. It puts LeBron James in the largest first round deficit of his career. Prior to Indiana’s game 1 win, James had a streak of 21 straight first round wins dating back to 2012.

The Pacers look to take an impressive 3-1 series lead Sunday night at Bankers Life.

We think it’s safe to say Indiana has all of the momentum in the series, just take a look for yourself.