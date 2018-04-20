× Pack the Pantries: Creating filling recipes using food pantry staples

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

For the second year in a row, FOX59 is teaming up with Financial Center, Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank for our “Pack the Pantries” initiative. So like last year, I spent some time at a local food pantry (thanks to my friends at Old Bethel) to get an idea of the kinds of food available to food pantry shoppers. I then created several recipes using the same items available at the food pantry.

Easy Egg Salad

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

1/2 cup diced celery, if available

1/2 cup diced onion, if available

1/2 cup peas or other canned vegetable for added nutrition, if available

1/4 cup mayo (or sour cream or plain non-fat Greek yogurt)

2 teaspoons mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Bread and lettuce for serving

Directions

1. Peel the eggs and cut into a rough dice.

2. Place in a large mixing bowl and add the celery, onion, peas, mayo, mustard, salt, and pepper

3. Stir to combine.

4. Serve egg salad on bread with lettuce

Easy Egg Toast Cups

Ingredients

6 slices of bread

1/4 cup cheese, if available

6 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375.

2. Cut crust off bread and flatten with rolling pin.

3. Stuff bread into each cavity of a muffin tin. Bake for 5 minutes, or until bread is lightly toasted.

4. Remove from oven and sprinkle 1 to 2 teaspoons of cheese in center of toasted bread cup

5. Crack one egg into each cup and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, depending on how runny you like your egg yolk.

6. Remove egg toast cups from muffin tin and season with salt and pepper.

Southwest Chicken Skillet

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups water

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon

1 1/2 cups uncooked white rice

1 pound cooked chicken, shredded

15-ounce can black beans, drained

14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes

11-ounce can corn, drained

1 cup salsa

4.5-ounce can green chiles

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

1/2 cup cheese, if available

Directions

1. In a large skillet, mix together water and chicken bouillon. Add rice, chicken, black beans, diced tomatoes, corn, salsa, green chiles, and red pepper flakes to skillet and stir.

2. Place lid on skillet and let mixture come to a boil. Once it starts boiling, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

3. Turn off the heat and let the skillet rest with the lid in place for an additional 5 minutes.

4. Remove lid, sprinkle cheese on top, replace lid, and let sit for just a few minutes until cheese is melted.

Recipe adapted from Budget Bytes