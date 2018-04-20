× Pack the Pantries donations include generous $15,000 check

Our “Pack the Pantries” initiative continued to see the generosity of both viewers and our special guests Friday.

Our phone bank opened at 6 a.m. during FOX59 Morning News and will stay open until 7 p.m. You can call 317-493-2300 to make a donation.

Text to donate using your mobile phone:

For Midwest Food Bank: Step 1: Text @mfbindy to 52014

Step 2: iDonate will ask how much you would like to give, reply with a number value. *

Step 3: iDonate will respond with a link to a web page that will collect contact information and credit card information. Fill out the form. For Gleaners: Text GIVE to 317-593-2400

You can also donate online:

The Indiana Pacers and the Pacemates dropped by to present a check and also offered a Pacers prize pack to a generous viewer:

Kroger's Eric Halvorson presented a $15,000 check to Midwest Food Bank, a donation worthy of celebration:

Sometimes you just have to have some fun:

Kylee Wierks from "Kylee's Kitchen" showed viewers how to make breakfast and lunch from food pantry staples:

And IMPD Chief Bryan Roach answered the call this morning by participating in our phone bank:

The Indianapolis Indians also pitched in: