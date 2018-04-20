× Police search for suspect accused of firing shot at Lawrence police officer

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police are searching for a suspect after a shot was fired at a Lawrence officer Friday morning.

Police say the officer tried to stop a car, and a brief chase ensued.

The car came to a stop inside the Maison Garden apartment complex near 42nd and Post/ When the suspect realized it was a dead end, he ran from the car and fired a shot at an officer.

The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

Police are looking for the suspect now.