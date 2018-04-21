× 8th annual Pulling for Wishes Plane Pull

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– It was man vs. machine this morning at the 8th annual Pulling for Wishes plane pull.

More than 60 teams took part in the event, pulling a 24-ton plane 15 feet as fast as they could.

The event is honor of Carmel native Tyler Franzel, who who suffered from leukemia and passed away in 2004.

“It’s just amazing. It warms our hearts knowing Tyler’s spirit still lives on with everything happening here and giving back to the community and the kids who need help,” said Tyler’s mother Pam.

Last year the event raised more than half a million dollars.

Organizers say they won’t know the final total until next week, but are confident they surpassed last year’s record.