Hoosier Park, IndyCar drivers and Flat12 Bierwerks team up for charity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Gentlemen, start your...horses?

On Friday, April 27, several IndyCar drivers will be trading in their race cars for sulkies, and it's all for a good cause. Hoosier Park and Flat12 Bierwerks are hosting "Celebs in the Sulky," which will feature drivers James Hinchcliffe, Zach Veach, Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens teaming up with harness drivers for a one-of-kind race at the Anderson track.

All drivers will receive donations toward their preferred charities.

The race kicks off at 6 p.m. and is open for all ages. It's also a free event. For more info, click here.