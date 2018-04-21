× IMPD officer delivers food to person in need following Pack the Pantries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It didn’t take long for hungry central Indiana residents to receive food following Friday’s Pack the Pantries telethon.

Saturday afternoon, IMPD tweeted that an officer named Chris Smith spent some time downtown delivering food to a person in need.

Hoosiers helped us raise 306,348 meals yesterday during the event and it produced some great moments.

If you missed the action yesterday, check out some highlights here.

Thank you for donating!