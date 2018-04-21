× Quiet to finish the weekend; rain returns next week

High temperatures are still running below average. However, overall, it felt pleasant with more clouds around today.

Tomorrow will basically be a repeat of today. We’ll have a more clouds than sun and highs back in the lower 60’s.

The low pressure system off to our southwest will bring us our next chance for rain. Luckily, it’s still a little ways away.

It arrives Monday afternoon, bringing us some on and off rain showers through the evening and Tuesday.

Even though rain is in the forecast, it’s not a lot of rain. Models suggesting only a half inch total over the next 7 days.

The cooler temperatures stick around with us through next week. Not cold, but not where we should be fore this time of year. Unfortunately, we are looking at a cold shot of air by the end of the week, bringing the chance for a few wet snowflakes early Saturday morning.