Remaining dry this weekend; Rain returns next week

Prepare for a cool start to your Saturday as temperatures with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds are also beginning to build back into the central Indiana this morning. Skies will become partly sunny through the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the lower 60s. The forecast high for Indianapolis is 61°, which is four degree shy of the average for mid-April.

The Indianapolis Indians will play the Charlotte Knights again tonight and the weather conditions will remain quiet! You likely notice more cloud cover this evening as temperatures gradually fall into the 50s. Lows tonight will drop into the lower to mid-40s.

Sunday is looking dry, but mainly cloudy. Another system is going track towards Indiana on Sunday with the rain staying south of the FOX59 viewing area. Cloud cover will likely turn thick over southern Indiana Sunday afternoon. A couple spotty showers will be possible on Monday south of Indianapolis. The rain chances will increase by midweek and temperatures will remain below average through the work week.