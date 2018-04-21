× Top Indiana Sheriff’s official indicted for lying to FBI

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A former top Lake County Sheriff’s Department official has been indicted for lying to the FBI during a public corruption investigation that led to the conviction of former Sheriff John Buncich.

Former Deputy Chief Dan Murchek appeared Friday in U.S. District Court. His attorney Caitlin Padula says he signed a plea agreement and is expected to plead guilty.

Murchek had planned to run for Lake County Sheriff. But authorities say he was recorded soliciting illegal campaign contributions from tow truck operators, including one who was an FBI informant.

He later denied to the FBI that he received the illegal contributions.

Buncich was found guilty last August of soliciting and accepting campaign contributions from the same tow operators in exchange for more towing work.

He is serving a 188-month prison term.