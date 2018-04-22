× Authorities investigating following fire at Greenwood shooting range

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Firefighters in Greenwood are investigating the cause of a fire at a shooting range Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the Shoot Point Blank range, located in the 1000 block of Greenwood Springs Dr.

Because the Greenwood airport is just to the west of the scene, authorities notified the airport to alert any incoming planes of the fire.

Authorities told us the fire is officially out.