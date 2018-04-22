IN Focus: Hoosiers remember Barbara Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered flags to fly at half-staff this past week to honor the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

In the meantime, Hoosiers are remembering Mrs. Bush this week, and their encounters with the former first lady.

Second Lady Karen Pence posted this remembrance on Twitter, showing a picture of her and Mrs. Bush from 1988 when the Bushes were living in the VP's residence now occupied by the Pence family:

When I first met Barbara Bush in 1988 as she entertained spouses of congressional candidates at the @VP Residence, her sage advice and words of encouragement touched my life in a profound way. Since becoming Second Lady, she has become a trusted friend. I will miss her. pic.twitter.com/xmJzUQHVhI — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) April 18, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife also issued the following statement after news of Bush's death broke:

Our statement on the passing of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/haIPhDS2bd — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 18, 2018

Surgeon general Dr. Jerome Adams, the former Indiana health commissioner, also posted a personal remembrance: