IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for Senate, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana Republicans reacting to the latest news in the race for U.S. Senate?

How damaging will the IndyStar report on Luke Messer's previous DUI's be to the Messer campaign? Will Messer and Todd Rokita team up again at the next debate to take on Mike Braun? And what happened with the dust-up over Rokita's campaign signs?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Mike Murphy, Joey Fox, Tony Samuel and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news on the race for Senate, and Rokita's decision to attend the final debate later this month, after initially saying he would not attend.