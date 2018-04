Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Pacers are currently leading the Cavaliers 2-1 in their playoff series, and Lance Stephenson is one reason why.

To celebrate the Pacers and Lance, local t-shirt company Vardagen has released "Air Lance" shirts. We chatted with owner Jared Ingold about how the idea for the shirts came about. Want to snag one of the shirts? Click here.