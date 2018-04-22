× Rain returns this week but some great weather too

Despite the clouds, we managed to peak temperatures in the mid 60’s today. That’s right where we should be for this time of year.

We stay cloudy but dry tonight. If you’re going out to cheer on the Pacers, it will be nice but cooler by the time you’re headed home.

We stay dry overnight but rain return tomorrow. Our southern counties will get hit first and could see a few sprinkles during the morning commute.

Better chances of rain come by the lunch hour.

We’re going to stick with off and on rain showers through the rest of Monday into Tuesday.

The way this system moves through will cause a wide range in high temperatures by tomorrow afternoon. Our southern counties, seeing the rain and thicker clouds first, will stay cooler in the mid 50’s. However, areas to the north will have a better chance to get some warming in before the rain, and will see highs in the low 60’s.

We trend cool but comfortable for the next few days. A string of warmer temperatures may be on the horizon as we’re looking ahead to the chance at 70’s again by the end of next weekend.