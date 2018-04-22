RECIPE: Lamb burger with creamy feta

1. Begin by forming a thin circular patty, 4 inches in diameter. With the palm of your hand, gently flatten the patty and use your thumb to create an indention in the middle. Liberally season the entire exterior of the patty with salt and pepper.

2. Heat a cast iron skillet over medium and just before it begins to smoke, spray it with cooking spray and add your seasoned lamb patty. Cook the patty for about 3-4 minutes on one side and flip. Add feta and cook for another 4 minutes or until it reaches your desired doneness. Remove from heat.

3. Split English Muffin in half and toast. Immediately spread the harissa butter on the bottom half and top with cucumber, red onion, tomato and feta topped lamb burger. Place the other half of the English Muffin on top and serve.