Tracking a soggy start to the work week

Skies have turned mostly cloudy to overcast over central Indiana this Sunday morning. The cloud cover will linger over the Hoosier state all day. The southern half of Indiana could even see a few sprinkles at times today. However, there is dry air is over the area this morning, which will prevent most of the rain from reaching the ground. There is going to be a better chance for scattered rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Central Indiana will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the lower 60s. The weather is looking mostly dry and mild, which is great for those who are going to the Indianapolis Indians game this afternoon. Indianapolis will climb to 63° later today.

Quiet weather conditions will continue through the overnight hours before our next round of rain moves into our southern counties. The showers will become more widespread over the FOX59 viewing area by midday and will stick around during the afternoon and through the evening commute.

You will also want to have the rain gear for Tuesday. Rain totals will likely remain 0.75" with this system, with the highest totals potentially south of Indianapolis. Central Indiana will begin to dry out by Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures rising back into the lower 60s.