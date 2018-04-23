× Absentee ballot deadline closing in for May primary election

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s primary election is little more than two weeks away, and time is running out for voters in need of an absentee ballot.

To cast an absentee ballot, you’ll need to request one from your county clerk’s office by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 30. Applications can be submitted in person or by fax, email or mail.

“Voting is a right that many have fought for; please don’t take it for granted,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “If you are casting an absentee ballot this spring, I urge you not to delay and to request your ballot today. Waiting until the last moment increases the chance that your request will not be received in time. An absentee application only takes a few minutes to complete, so set aside that time today.”

Early voting is already underway. You can cast your ballot at your county clerk’s office, although some counties have additional early voting sites. Early voting wraps up at noon on Monday, May 7. Indiana’s primary is Tuesday, May 8.

You can check your voter status, polling location and more at IndianaVoters.com.