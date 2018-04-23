× Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of fatally shooting man at funeral in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A murder suspect accused of fatally shooting a man attending a funeral last fall has been apprehended.

IMPD and the U.S. Marshall’s Office arrested Jeffery Buckley in Indianapolis on Monday.

Law enforcement had been tracking Buckley since Oct. 18, when police say he shot and killed Kirk Shurill outside a funeral service for Keith Williams, who was murdered on Sept. 20.

Court documents said Shurill was doing “burnouts” with his car tires in the parking lot, and he said he was creating smoke to honor Williams.

A witness said she saw Buckley walk up to Shurill’s car, grab onto the vehicle, and tell him he was being disrespectful. The witness then said she saw Shurill drive off with Buckley still hanging onto the window. Buckley reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Shurill before running away from the scene.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Shurill was shot multiple times and suffered more than 40 wounds.

A K-9 officer was called to the area and was successful in tracking the suspect’s path and locating his shirt. A handgun was also located near a fence across the street.

A warrant for Buckley’s arrest was issued on October 18. Since then, police say he “used various sophisticated techniques to avoid apprehension including fake IDs, changing his appearance and changing phones.”

Police say Buckley traveled from Indianapolis to various states including California, Missouri, Kentucky and New Orleans before returning to the Circle City. He was reportedly arrested with more than a pound of marijuana and a firearm in his possession.