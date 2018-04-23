× Autopsy set to be completed on body found during Earth Day clean up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—This morning, an autopsy is expected to be completed on the body found on Indy’s east side this weekend.

A group of volunteers made that gruesome discovery Saturday morning while they were cleaning up parts of their neighborhood in honor of Earth Day.

Neighbors tell us the body was found along a creek that runs along the south side of E. 20th Street, near Riley Avenue.

“I just wanted to come down to make sure it wasn’t anyone of our friends,” said Rosemary Scroggham, who lives nearby.

For hours Saturday, detectives and forensic team members searched the area looking for clues.

Susanne Gill was one of the people who responded to the scene. Her sister, Jaime Beasley, was last seen a couple blocks away from the scene last year

“It scares me because it’s so close to the house she went missing in,” Gill said. “We’ve checked here several times. Many people have checked here.”

Gill says her sister was last heard from on December 15 of last year. The family has a makeshift memorial near where she was last seen and has posted fliers in the neighborhood asking for help.

“It’s not easy to say that I want it to be her, because I want the peace and I want her laid to rest,” Gill said. “If that is the case, then at the same time, how could someone do that to anybody and leave them like that.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.