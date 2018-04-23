Coolest, wettest and snowiest April in years rolls on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAIN CONTINUES

Showers will linger through the night but have eased in coverage and intensity late day. The low pressure that is generating the rain and clouds sits in northeast Arkansas late Monday. The slow movement of the low east will keep showers lingering into Tuesday afternoon. Upper level winds will eventually nudge the low east allowing for the rain to end and skies to brighten starting early Wednesday.

Additional rainfall of a third of an inch up to a half inch is possible. To date this the the 11th wettest April on record with 5.31" so far the month.

COOLEST APRIL IN 25 YEARS

With cloud cover and rain showers Monday once again came in as a below normal day. 8 of the past 9 have been below normal and the month to date is the coolest April since 1983 (25 years). The average temperatures are running 6° per day below normal!

With skies to brighten Wednesday, a sustained stretch of 60-degree days are expected. Afternoon temps may still fail to reach the normal highs that run from 66° on the 24th up to 68° on the 30th.

NO SNOW

It is looking more an more likely that the last of the snow is behind us. April 2018 is the snowiest since 1982 with 2.6". The latest last measurable snow is May 9th, and we are not seeing snow potential here for the remainder of the month. At this distance the last day of April (Monday) could be windy and much warmer with high temperatures surging into the upper 70s.