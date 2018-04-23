Enjoy an Indiana delicacy for $5 as part of Indy Tenderloin Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can indulge in Indiana’s signature food for just $5.

It’s all part of NUVO’s “Indy Tenderloin Week.” From April 23 through April 29, more than 30 restaurants around Indianapolis will offer a pork tenderloin sandwich for $5.

But it’s not just about having a delicious Hoosier delicacy (although that doesn’t hurt!)—20 percent of restaurant registration fees and sponsorships go to Second Helpings, a nonprofit group that helps thousands of Hoosiers get meals every day.

You can learn more about “Indy Tenderloin Week” at this website. Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

  • 317 Burger
  • Barbecue and Bourbon
  • Bearcats Restaurant & Bar
  • Big Lug Canteen
  • Billy O’Neal’s Pub & Eatery
  • Bookers Bar & Grill
  • Broad Ripple Brewpub
  • Cafe at the Prop
  • Clustertruck
  • Dawson’s on Main
  • Dawson’s Too (Brownsburg)
  • Dooley’s O’Tooles
  • Ember Urban Eatery
  • Grindstone Charley’s
  • Harvey’s Tavern
  • Hoosier Brewhouse
  • Hopcat — Indianapolis
  • Hops & Fire Craft Tap House
  • La Mulita
  • Oasis Diner
  • Red Lion Grog House
  • Redemption Alewerks
  • RAM Restaurant & Brewery
  • Sahm’s Place
  • Sahm’s Tavern
  • Sahm’s West Clay
  • Shoefly Public House
  • Stacked Pickle
  • Tried & True Alehouse
  • Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple
  • Upland Brewing Company — Carmel Tap House
  • Whiskey Business
  • Whit’s Inn New Whiteland