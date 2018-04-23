× Enjoy an Indiana delicacy for $5 as part of Indy Tenderloin Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can indulge in Indiana’s signature food for just $5.

It’s all part of NUVO’s “Indy Tenderloin Week.” From April 23 through April 29, more than 30 restaurants around Indianapolis will offer a pork tenderloin sandwich for $5.

But it’s not just about having a delicious Hoosier delicacy (although that doesn’t hurt!)—20 percent of restaurant registration fees and sponsorships go to Second Helpings, a nonprofit group that helps thousands of Hoosiers get meals every day.

You can learn more about “Indy Tenderloin Week” at this website. Here’s the list of participating restaurants: