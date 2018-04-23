Enjoy an Indiana delicacy for $5 as part of Indy Tenderloin Week
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can indulge in Indiana’s signature food for just $5.
It’s all part of NUVO’s “Indy Tenderloin Week.” From April 23 through April 29, more than 30 restaurants around Indianapolis will offer a pork tenderloin sandwich for $5.
But it’s not just about having a delicious Hoosier delicacy (although that doesn’t hurt!)—20 percent of restaurant registration fees and sponsorships go to Second Helpings, a nonprofit group that helps thousands of Hoosiers get meals every day.
You can learn more about “Indy Tenderloin Week” at this website. Here’s the list of participating restaurants:
- 317 Burger
- Barbecue and Bourbon
- Bearcats Restaurant & Bar
- Big Lug Canteen
- Billy O’Neal’s Pub & Eatery
- Bookers Bar & Grill
- Broad Ripple Brewpub
- Cafe at the Prop
- Clustertruck
- Dawson’s on Main
- Dawson’s Too (Brownsburg)
- Dooley’s O’Tooles
- Ember Urban Eatery
- Grindstone Charley’s
- Harvey’s Tavern
- Hoosier Brewhouse
- Hopcat — Indianapolis
- Hops & Fire Craft Tap House
- La Mulita
- Oasis Diner
- Red Lion Grog House
- Redemption Alewerks
- RAM Restaurant & Brewery
- Sahm’s Place
- Sahm’s Tavern
- Sahm’s West Clay
- Shoefly Public House
- Stacked Pickle
- Tried & True Alehouse
- Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple
- Upland Brewing Company — Carmel Tap House
- Whiskey Business
- Whit’s Inn New Whiteland