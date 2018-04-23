× Expired license plate stop leads to drug bust in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A traffic stop for an expired license plate Sunday night lead to the arrest of three people. Just after 11:00 p.m. an Indiana State trooper was driving through New Castle when he noticed a Cadillac Escalade in front of him had an expired plate. He stopped the vehicle on 18th St. just south of Broad St. to ask the driver if they knew their plate was expired.

The driver, Jessica Boykin, age 29 of New Castle, verbally identified herself after telling Burns she had no I.D. with her. Her two male passengers had I.D. and presented them to the trooper. After checking the subject’s identification, it was found that Boykin was driving while her Indiana Driver’s License was suspended, and that the plate on the Escalade belonged to another vehicle. Further investigation showed that her male passenger, John Osborne, age 39 was wanted on a warrant out of Hamilton County for Driving While Suspended.

Further investigation by additional New Castle and Henry County police officers that had been called for assistance then found Jessica Boykin’s ID along with syringes, empty plastic bags, digital scales and two baggies containing more than 6 grams of a rock which officers believed to be methamphetamines were found in the vehicle.

A second passenger, George Addison age 47 of New Castle, was arrested and charged with Level 5 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine over 5 grams and Dealing Methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia. The driver Jessica Boykin was arrested and charged with Level 6 Felony Possession of a Syringe and misdemeanor Driving while License Suspended.

John Osborne was arrested for the warrant out of Hamilton County for Failure to Appear for Driving While Suspended. All three were lodged in the Henry County Jail and the vehicle was towed and impounded for False and Fictitious Registration. Officers also seized $325 in U.S. Currency during the stop