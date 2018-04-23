Head-on crash on west side sends 4 people, including 2 ambulance medics, to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Four people were injured Monday in a head-on crash on the city’s west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department (WTFD) says one of their ambulances was involved in the crash with a car around 5 p.m. The incident occurred at 10th Street and Ridgepointe Drive, east of Raceway Road.

Two medics were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was transported in serious condition. The patient inside the ambulance suffered minor injuries, according to WTFD.

