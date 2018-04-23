Some insurance companies are going high-tech to help customers get the most of their coverage. One company scans license plates and sends quotes via text message, while another helps you get life insurance almost instantly. Rich Demuro is testing them out, seeing how they remove the added fluff cost consumers shouldn't be paying for.
High-tech insurance coverage
-
Busting insurance myths to save you money
-
Family says insurance plan cost more than their mortgage
-
Anthem settles lawsuit over autism therapy, agrees to pay more than $1.6M
-
Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company
-
Indiana teen needs lifesaving treatment as insurance company debates how much to pay, if anything
-
-
Five saving tips for 2018
-
Indy organization providing free drug addiction treatment to expecting mothers
-
Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states
-
IN Focus: State lawmakers, advocates concerned about CHIP funding
-
Holcomb signs bill exempting ‘software as a service’ from state sales tax to attract more tech firms
-
-
Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement in seismic shift
-
CHIP funding could run out soon for some states
-
Here’s how to check if your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica