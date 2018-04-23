CARMEL, Ind. -- Medicine meets lifestyle at a clinic in Carmel. Intergrative Medicine Laser and Aesthetics say their fresh approach to a patient's overall health could be the path to a healthier you. Sherman stopped by to check out what they have to offer.
Innovative medicine to keep you healthy
-
Easter recipes at Sur La Table
-
Cooking classes at Sur La Table
-
New workout studio focuses on strong cores
-
Local bakery customizes sweet treats
-
New acne scarring treatments
-
-
Easter weekend at Market District
-
Super Bowl party preparations
-
Help at-risk teens with the inaugural Carmel Gala
-
Carmel seeks third state title in seven years as Greyhounds face conference rival Warren Central
-
2 students arrested in connection with threats directed at Carmel High School
-
-
Carmel police investigating Snapchat threats directed at high school
-
Carmel police say burglary suspect may be linked to at least 18 cases
-
City of Carmel demands answers for development project