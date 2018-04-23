× National office suspends social activities at Indiana University’s Zeta Tau Alpha chapter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– The national office of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority says all activities at the Indiana University chapter have been shut down amid an investigation.

The alumnae of the Alpha Xi chapter at IU received an email stating all chapter activities are temporarily suspended while the national council investigates what it says are alleged violations of their policies.

No information has been released regarding which policies were possibly violated or what led to the investigation.

“While the investigation is ongoing, there is no further information that can be given at this time,” the sorority said in an email.

An Indiana University spokesperson said the university supports the national council’s actions but could not comment further.