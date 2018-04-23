Police: Indianapolis man stole car while on test drive with man he met on Craigslist
PITTSBORO, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is facing an armed robbery charge after allegedly stealing a car from a man he met on Craigslist.
Pittsboro police responded to the carjacking in the area of U.S. 136 and Mitchell Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, the victim said he had been on a test drive with a man he met on Craigslist when the suspect stopped the car, pulled out a gun, ordered the victim out of the vehicle and took off.
An officer investigating the incident later spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly fled from the officer, but ended up crashing into a ditch in the area of Frontage Rd. and C.R. 275E.
The driver was apprehended and identified as 21-year-old Tylan Hurt. He was transported to the Hendricks County Jail.
Pittsboro police offered the following tips for those buying or selling things online:
- Trust your instincts.
- Don’t go alone.
- Insist to meet at a public place such as a police department.
- Do not meet in a secluded area.
- Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs.
- Be cautious when buying/selling high value items.
- Perform the transaction during daylight hours.
- If it sounds too good to be true, it normally is.
- Tell a friend or family member about your intentions.
- Take your cell phone with you.