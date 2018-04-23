× Police: Indianapolis man stole car while on test drive with man he met on Craigslist

PITTSBORO, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is facing an armed robbery charge after allegedly stealing a car from a man he met on Craigslist.

Pittsboro police responded to the carjacking in the area of U.S. 136 and Mitchell Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, the victim said he had been on a test drive with a man he met on Craigslist when the suspect stopped the car, pulled out a gun, ordered the victim out of the vehicle and took off.

An officer investigating the incident later spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly fled from the officer, but ended up crashing into a ditch in the area of Frontage Rd. and C.R. 275E.

The driver was apprehended and identified as 21-year-old Tylan Hurt. He was transported to the Hendricks County Jail.

Pittsboro police offered the following tips for those buying or selling things online: