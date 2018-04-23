RECIPE: Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad
Dressing
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- ½ shallot, diced
- 1-2 cloves garlic
- ½ cup OJ
- ¾ cup lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp stone ground mustard
- Vegetable oil
With a handheld immersion blender, or regular blender, add all ingredients except oil. Blend until everything is combined and shallot is not in chunks.
With blender running, slowly add vegetable oil, approximately 1 – 2 cups, until a dressing consistency.
Salad
- 10-12 cups shredded Brussels sprouts, approximately 5-6 lbs whole brussels sprouts
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup crushed smoked almonds
- 1 cup hard boiled eggs, small diced
To shave the Brussels sprouts, use a mandolin. It can be found in any kitchen store. Shave the Brussels sprouts almost to the butt of the sprout. Once all are shaved, toss with dressing until lightly coated. Divide up into serving bowls, then sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, crushed almonds and hard boiled eggs. Top off the salad w a drizzle of dressing as well.