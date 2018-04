INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a man after they say he stole a box truck and crashed it Monday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the man stole a truck from a business and led police on a pursuit. The truck belonged to 31-W Insulation.

Police caught up with the truck around Concord and Michigan Street, where the chase ended. The suspect crashed the truck into a porch railing.

Police took the driver into custody.