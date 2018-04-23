× Tracking rain and cooler temperatures to start the week

The morning rush hour will stay dry, but rain is advancing from the south. The timing on the rain should put it here in downtown Indianapolis between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Once the rain moves in, it will be with us off and on through the evening and for most of Tuesday. Most of this will be scattered, so not raining all the time, but clouds will be hanging around, keeping us gray and on the cooler side of things.

Drier weather returns by Wednesday (frontal passage) and Thursday, marking Thursday as the “pick of the week!” Another front drops through Friday before a more noticeable burst of warmth hits Sunday and into the following week!

No flooding or severe weather expected through the next 7 days!