After the rain and clouds, warmest of 2018 headed our way

MORE RAIN

Rainfall Tuesday was mainly light and pesky. The total precipitation of .07″ through 5 pm brings the monthly total to 5.41″. That is just shy of the 10th wettest April on record. April 2018 is the wettest, coolest and snowiest in years!

APRIL CHILL

This is the coldest April in 35 years and drives the chilly spring that now ranks 16th coldest on record. Ready for a change?

We will go from 50s to 60s to 70s to 80s in the next week! Strong warming underway as we near the start of May.

A wind shifting cold front will pass Friday evening delivering a chunk of cool high pressure for the weekend. The final weekend of April will be stunning. Chilly mornings, with patchy frost possible to milder – mid 60-degree days before the real warm up gets underway.

WARMEST OF 2018 TO START MAY