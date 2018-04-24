× Court orders judge to free Meek Mill from prison

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.– Rapper Meek Mill will soon be out of jail after a long legal battle.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to immediately release Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams. He’ll be out on unsecured bail while appealing a decade-old drug and gun case, according to FOX29.

Mill took to Twitter to share his thoughts:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. “To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”

In November, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison on probation violations. The judge said the musician had wasted several chances to clean up his act following a 2009 gun and drug case. The sentence sparked debate across the nation.

FOX29 says bail conditions “are to be similar or identical to those that governed Petitioner’s probation prior to Aug. 1, 2017,” according to the order. The court was exercising “King’s Bench jurisdiction,” which is part of its “inherent supervisory powers.”

The order also noted there were credibility issues with an officer called in as a “critical witness” in the trial a decade ago.

Earlier Tuesday, comedian Kevin Hart reportedly visited the rapper in jail.

Mill’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told TMZ, “Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail. Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured.”