Dodging showers while unsettled pattern slowly drifts east

Scattered showers will continue today but not as widespread, nor as intense! Expect another day of rather cloudy conditions (some peeks of sun) and steadily but slowly warming temperatures. Morning temperatures are running in the lower 50s with a high today only expected around 60°. Rainfall totals much lower, with the highest concentration in the southeastern corner of the state.

Showers linger into this evening but should gradually leave the state before sunrise Wednesday. Brighter skies will slowly work in through the day and temperatures hover in the lower 60s. The “Pick of the Week” remains Thursday, before additional showers return Friday afternoon. The weekend looks incredible with lots of sunshine and turning much warmer on Sunday. As stated Monday morning, no severe weather expected for the next 7 days!