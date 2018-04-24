CARMEL, Ind. -- A new gym promises to improve quality of life and longevity with functional fitness for active agers. Motion4Life Fitness offers group training, personal training, exercise programming, and more; Sherman took a look around to see how they help older fitness-lovers.
Fitness for active agers
-
Former WNBA all-star opens new fitness studio
-
Students surprised for National School Breakfast Week
-
Get fit at local workout studio
-
Mini Marathon training tips
-
Yoga workshops for beginners
-
-
Indiana school districts discuss active shooter training protocol after Florida shooting
-
New exhibits at the Indiana State Museum
-
New acne scarring treatments
-
Does it work: Clever Tongs
-
Fit on Fox:best leggings and shoes
-
-
Bob Harper’s “Super Carb Diet”
-
Say hello to spring at Newfields
-
Meet the new USS Indianapolis