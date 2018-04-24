× Indiana State Police searching for missing 78-year-old man believed to be in danger

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana State Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man who is considered to be in danger.

Police say Tommy Dale Allman was last heard from at about 7:33 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Allman was traveling from Scottsburg, Indiana to Columbus, Indiana to visit family when he disappeared.

The man was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with a Florida license plate of MAK724.

Allman is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 240 pounds. He has balding hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Allman or the Buick is asked to call 911, their local police or the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg at 1-812-246-5424.

Police say Allman does not qualify for a Silver Alert because of the medical exception.