Police arrest juvenile accused of setting northeast side school on fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a juvenile accused of setting a school on fire.

Indianapolis Fire Department investigators along with IMPD were dispatched to Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter School East Campus in the 4000 block of North Franklin Road around 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

The call was in regards to a fire on the exterior of the school, which was extinguished upon arrival.

All accidental causes were ruled out, and fire investigators determined the cause to be incendiary.

The damage was estimated at $10,000. Police arrested a juvenile at the scene.