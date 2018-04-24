Richmond shelter searching for its cat that was taken and then released

RICHMOND, Ind. – An animal shelter in Richmond is searching for its cat that was reportedly taken on Saturday.

The director of 2nd Chance Animal Rescue Richmond says the cat, named Brodie, was taken at about 7:30 p.m. by a woman who claimed she thought it was hers.

When the woman got home, the shelter says she realized Brodie wasn’t her cat, so she gave him to her son who let him outside.

Since then, shelter officials say they’ve been searching the area where the family let him out, which is reportedly in Webster near the intersection of US 35 and Main Street.

“We just want our boy back,” said the director of the shelter.

Anyone with information regarding the cat’s location can contact the shelter on its Facebook page.