× Time running out to claim winning $1.5 million Hoosier Lotto ticket, Powerball ticket worth $50,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Check your tickets!

Time is running out to claim a $1.5 million winning Hoosier Lotto ticket and a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket. Prizes from Hoosier Lottery drawings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

Hoosier Lottery officials said the Hoosier Lotto ticket was sold in Hanover at the Circle K located at 139 W. Lagrange Rd. The winning numbers for the Oct. 28, 2017, drawing are 5-8-28-33-38-40. The ticket matched all six numbers.

The ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on April 26, 2018 to claim the winnings.

The Powerball ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 102 W. Vistual St. in Bristol, Indiana. It matched four out of five numbers but didn’t hit the Powerball, making it worth $50,000. The winning numbers from the Nov. 1, 2017, drawing are 3-6-19-26-44 and the Powerball number is 1.

The ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on April 30, 2018, to claim the winnings.

If you have one of the tickets, keep it in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.