Vandals tag businesses, cars and dumpster in Tipton

TIPTON, Ind. – Police are looking for the vandals who left their mark on cars, businesses and even dumpsters in Tipton.

Over the weekend, someone went on a spray painting spree. Brian Baugher’s shiny white car was part of the vandal’s route.

“Oh, I was furious. I mean, who wouldn’t be. It’s my pride and joy right there,” said Baugher.

The hood, side and truck of the Grand Am was covered in graffiti.

“It was hard. I was speechless,” said Baugher.

Police are investigating vandalism reports from at least five businesses in Tipton; a Chinese restaurant, a hardware store, and a small flower shop.

“I think they knew it was wrong but they probably didn’t care at the time,” said Tammera Ford, owner of Boutique Barn.

All the tagged businesses were within less than a mile from one another. Cuss words and inappropriate images seemed to be the go-to for these vandals

“It is a disrespect to anybody it happens to. I don’t appreciate it,” said Ford.

The cleanup bill is not only an unnecessary one, but also costly.

“It took a long while, a lot of rubbing and a lot of gasoline,” said Baugher.

Police aren’t sure of the reasoning behind why these spray painting suspects picked certain places and vehicles to hit. The victims aren’t worried about the motive. They’re more concerned about making sure these vandals learn a lesson.

“You do the crime you do the time. If you spray paint you should clean it up,” said Baugher.

Washing off the paint is just one option.

“If they want to do yard work through the summer that’d be great,” added Ford.

If you know anything that could help detectives track down these vandals, call Tipton Police at 765-675-2152.