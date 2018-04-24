× Vice President Pence expected to attend jobs event Thursday in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Mike Pence is still expected in Indianapolis Thursday after an event hosted by America First Policies has been rescheduled for May 18. Originally the organization had planned a Thursday morning event with the vice president focused on tax cuts.

Instead White House officials said Pence will join Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb along with officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for a jobs event at InfoSys in Indianapolis.

Specific details have yet to be provided.