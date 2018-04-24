× West Lafayette police investigating death of Purdue University student

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette are conducting a death investigation involving a Purdue University student.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department, police and paramedics were called to the 108 S. River Rd. around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

That’s where they found 20-year-old Dominic Crescencio Vargas. Police said Vargas was alive when emergency help arrived.

He later died, but investigators aren’t sure why. West Lafayette police said it’s possible he may have suffered a medical issue. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

According to Purdue spokesman Brian Zink, Vargas was a senior studying supply chain information and analytics in the Krannert School of Management. He is from San Jose, California.