A few frosty mornings coming but spring getting on track; Big warm up soon

CHILLY SPRING A few frosty mornings are in the forecast before real warming arrives. We are not in the clear just yet from the cold temps. Sunshine brings sixties Wednesday. Today is only the 11th 60-degree or higher day of 'spring' (Since March 1st) FEWEST in 34 years! (1984)

The chilly April has slowed the buds from blooming by as much as two and a half weeks behind schedule. The early morning temperatures this weekend will possibly reach the freezing mark in some outlying locations once again delaying the full spring blooms.

FROSTY - FANTASTIC FINAL WEEKEND OF APRIL With skies mainly clear overnight and winds becoming light, there will be the potential for some patchy frost early Thursday morning. A renewed frost and freeze potential is also possible again entering the weekend.

A chilly shot of air follows a cold front Friday night that could bring a few showers with it. Beyond Friday evening, the rain chances go to zero until next Wednesday.

The weekend will be stunning, with plenty of sunshine. Despite the chilly mornings the temperatures will rebound into the 60s for the final weekend of April.