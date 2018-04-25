× Anderson pair sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in meth-related ‘crime spree’

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson pair learned their sentence for a 2017 crime spree.

Adam Layne pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including robbery, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and battery.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 years, with 4 years suspended. According to court records, he’ll spend 8 years in the Department of Correction with 4 years on probation.

Jacquelyn Smith also pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including robbery, criminal confinement, kidnapping, dealing in methamphetamine, intimidation and carrying a handgun without a license.

She was sentenced to 11 years, with 2 years suspended. According to court records, she’ll serve 9 years in the Department of Correction, with credit given for time already served. She’ll also remain on probation for 2 years.

Police arrested Layne and Smith on May 16, 2017, on numerous felony charges after what investigators described as a one-day crime spree.

It started with a methamphetamine deal on May 15, police said, at a home in the 800 block of West Ninth Street. A disagreement ensued at the home over the amount of drugs being sold, however. Smith accused the people at the home of stealing drugs and ordered everyone to empty their pockets.

At one point, one of the residents was forced at gunpoint to sign over the title of a 2005 Ford Escape to Smith as payment for the stolen drugs.

Smith and an unnamed individual loaded two people into cars and drove to several locations around Madison County, police said, as they searched for another person they believed stole the drugs.

Layne became involved in that search, police said, and everyone eventually returned to the home on Ninth Street. He and Smith forced the victims to strip naked to search for drugs, searched the home and tried to force them to reveal the location of the missing drugs.

Layne was given a handgun to watch over the residents, who were eventually released after he and Smith were convinced they didn’t have the drugs. Personal property was taken from the home, including a microwave and TV, police said.

Layne has an extensive criminal record in Madison County, court records showed. He was arrested in 2012 in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Anderson man. The next year, a jury found him not guilty in the case. He is charged with felonies in multiple cases

Before her arrest last year, court records showed Smith had a handful of misdemeanor arrests.