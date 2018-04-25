Dragonfly: A Daughter’s Emergence from Autism: A Practical Guide for Parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a practical guide for families with autism and it's all based around the personal journey of a local teacher and her daughter. "Dragonfly" has been the number one best seller on Amazon for parenting and family resources. A special needs mom and autism advocate, Lori Taylor, is founder and publisher of Emerging from Autism, co-founder and director of Hendricks County Autism Support Group, a professional speaker, and a member of Avon School Corporation's Autism Team.

Taylor's 24-year career as a classroom teacher includes licensing in special needs, a specialization she brings to the classroom, to leadership and advocacy roles in the community, and to her writing. She joins us this morning to answer your questions about the book. Plus strategies and interventions you can use at home.

If you'd like to learn more about the book and where find it, click here.