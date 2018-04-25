Drying out today; warmest temperatures of 2018 on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a soggy start to the work week, central Indiana will finally begin to dry out today. The steady rain has moved out of the state, but light fog and mist will linger through the morning commute. Skies are going to remain mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The clouds should break apart by midday with sunshine returning for the afternoon! Highs will reach the lower 60s with a high of 62° for Indianapolis. Temperatures are going to be warmer than yesterday, but still trend slightly below average (67°) for late April.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will allow overnight lows to fall back into the upper 30s tonight. Be prepared for a chilly Thursday morning commute. However, we’re still expecting Thursday to be the pick of the week! Skies will turn mostly sunny tomorrow and temperatures will climb a few degrees more because of the full sunshine.

Rain chances make a comeback in the forecast Friday afternoon, but shower chances will be short-lived. The weekend is looking dry as temperatures rise into the lower to mid-60s both days. The warmest weather of 2018 arrives early next week with high near 84° by Tuesday!