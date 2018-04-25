× Former Columbus volleyball coach pleads guilty in child molesting case

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A former Columbus volleyball coach pleaded guilty in a child molestation case.

Bruce Giggy, 61, reached a plea agreement this week, pleading guilty to three counts of felony child molesting, a class C felony.

Giggy is accused of molesting four children under 14 years old at his home between 1999 and 2008. He was a coach at Columbus North from 2005 through 2009 and then coached at Columbus Christian High School through the 2016 season.

Giggy was originally charged with five counts, but two of the charges were dropped as part of the plea deal. He was arrested in July 2017.

The charges each carry a minimum two-year prison sentence and a maximum eight-year sentence. It’s possible that the judge could sentence Giggy consecutively on each count, which would lead to a significantly longer sentence than if he served his sentences concurrently.

As a result of his guilty plea, he will be required to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is set for June.