ICE: Local woman, husband facing deportation re-entered country after removal in 2007

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says a local woman facing deportation and her detained husband have both been deported before and have made false claims about being United States citizens.

ICE agents showed up at the couple’s home last month. They arrested her husband and placed her in handcuffs.

“My name is Erika Fierro and I was brought here 30 years ago as a child,” the woman told FOX59. “They got me out of my house with lies. They said ‘we are ICE and we are taking you’ and I said ‘why?’ Then they screamed back and said ‘you were not born here. You are not from here and you need to go back to your country.’”

Faith leaders in the community told FOX59 both Jesus Pena-Rodriguez and Fierro have no criminal history but believe a traffic stop where Jesus did not have a license led to the arrest.

FOX59 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about Erika’s case Tuesday, but got no response until the following day.

DHS Public Affairs Officer Shawn Neudauer says Fierro and Pena-Rodriguez were encountered at the Hidalgo, Texas port of entry on June 18, 2007 and both falsely claimed to be U.S. citizens, which is a felony.

“During a subsequent, secondary border inspection, Fierro and Pena-Rodriquez both admitted to being Mexican nationals with no status as U.S. citizens. On the same day, they were served with expedited removal orders and deported to Mexico,” said Neudauer.

Sometime later, Neudauer says the couple re-entered the United States, which is also a felony.

Pena-Rodriquez is currently in ICE custody pending his removal. Fierro was released from ICE custody on an order of supervision, and is currently required to check-in to an ICE office periodically.

An ICE official provided the following additional background information: