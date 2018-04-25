IMPD searching for man accused of fondling himself at northwest side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a man wanted for battery by bodily waste and indecent exposure following an incident Monday night at a northwest side restaurant.

Just before 5:15 p.m. Monday, authorities were dispatched to The Wing Bar, located in the 8300 block of N. Michigan Rd.

Police said the suspect was caught fondling himself and he ejaculated onto a female employee behind the cash register.

IMPD says the suspect is a black male, around 27, and had dreadlocks under a black head wrap.

He also had dark framed glasses, a gray sweatsuit with black swim, black sneakers and was carrying a red, black and white backpack.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.